Artwork exhibition to be featured at North Trade Street Arts
Rick Jones

Traugott Linebach House in Salem, a watercolor on paper by Rick Jones.

 Rick Jones, provided

WATERCOLORS AND ANTIQUES: North Trade Street Arts at 604-A Trade St. in the Arts District in downtown Winston-Salem will present Moravian Heritage — an exhibition of watercolors by artist Rick Jones, offering extended hours from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 19. In addition to artwork, there will be an historic display of antiques from the Wachovia Tract, luminaries and Moravian music. North Trade Street Arts will have extended hours. The current COVID-19 regulations will be observed during the event. The exhibit was extended because of the rain out of the DADA Dec. 1 Friday Gallery Hop.

Fran Daniel

