Artworks Gallery and Forsyth County Department of Public Health collaborate on the Thousand Cranes Project

In a project aimed at bringing hope during these difficult times, Artworks Gallery and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health have teamed up to display 1,000 origami cranes to honor healthcare workers and people affected by COVID-19.
Members of Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem folded the paper cranes that are now hanging in the public entrance of the health department at 799 Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. The public art project is called the Thousand Cranes Project.
A statement on the wall near the origami cranes says, “The origami crane represents healing, hope, joy and prosperity. Legend says that if a person folds 1,000 cranes, they get a wish. Therefore, folding the cranes represent our wishes for hope, health and well-being to all healthcare workers and those people who have been affected by COVID.”
Lakecia Owens, coordinator of health services for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, approached Jessica Tefft, president of Artworks Gallery, on behalf of the health department this past spring to find out if Artworks artists would come together to assemble a paper-based art project.
Owens said the goal was to honor front-line workers and their families, as well as people in the community who had COVID-19, lost their lives to COVID-19 or had a relative who was affected by COVID-19.
Tefft said Owens told her that the health department had COVID-19 fact sheets in different languages that could be used for the project.
“They are actually gorgeous with the different languages,” Tefft said of the forms.
Making cranes
As Artwork Gallery’s 22 artists got together to discuss the type of project they would do, the idea of folding cranes hit gallery member Mona Wu.
“I’m Chinese, and we are familiar with the Japanese folklore about folding a thousand cranes,” Wu said.
Wu said she and several other artists at Artworks Gallery have made cranes before but because some member artists didn’t have any experience folding the paper cranes, they all watched YouTube videos about how to create them.
“We had a couple of sessions among our members to practice, to learn how to do it,” Wu said.
Ultimately, a few members decided not to fold cranes but helped out in other ways, such as cutting the cranes into perfect squares, Wu said.
“It ended up, we had about 10 to 12 people actively folding,” she said.
The artists used the health department’s black and white COVID-19 fact forms to make the cranes and folded some colored paper in the origami project.
Once all 1,000 cranes were folded, the artists had to figure out the best way to hang them in the health department.
Tefft credits Lea Lackey-Zachmann, a founding member of Artworks Gallery, with coming up with the idea of stringing the origami cranes on bamboo sticks to hang them on the fasteners that were hanging from the ceiling in the health department.
With 49 years of teaching experience as a part-time instructor at High Point University and Salem College, Lackey-Zachmann knows a lot about making origami cranes.
As for the bamboo sticks, Lackey-Zachmann said, “I’ve been the exhibition chair for over 20 years at Artworks Gallery, so I’ve learned how to figure (problems) out.”
She went to her friend, Mike Kennedy, a glassblower who has bamboo in his yard in Winston-Salem, then asked him to cut 10 6-foot pieces of bamboo.
The Artworks Gallery artists completed the project in late September, and employees of the Forsyth County General Services Department hung the paper cranes in the health department Oct. 20.
Caring message
The Thousand Cranes Project will be available for viewing for several months. An end date has not been determined.
There is a QR Code near the exhibit that people can scan on their smartphones. A Google form will pop up that will allow people to share a memory of the pandemic or a name of someone they would like to honor.
“I hope that they can bring some beauty to people going to the health department and make them feel hopeful,” Tefft said of the origami cranes. “I also hope that maybe being a part of it, if people do want to share their thoughts, it can somehow be cathartic.”
She said Kendall Bell, a friend she worked with about 20 years ago at a newspaper in Myrtle Beach, S.C., died from COVID-19.
“It was really sad for me,” Tefft said.
Owens said that the health department wants to acknowledge those in the community and North Carolina who have been impacted by COVID-19.
“And just really say, ‘thank you’ to everyone who has worked throughout the pandemic on the front lines to keep us safe, and to tend to those who were directly impacted by COVID-19,” she said.
Owens also said, “We definitely hope that people will recognize the significance of COVID-19, not only in our community but in our nation, and how important it is to be safe. Everyone still has a social responsibility. If they support it, please get vaccinated, maintain handwashing and social distancing, and mask up.”
Wu said she knew she had to be involved in the Thousand Cranes Project.
She said some people are probably going to be apprehensive when they get vaccinations.
Her hope is that when people see the paper cranes, it will be a hopeful sign for them, knowing that people are thinking of them.
Lackey-Zachmann said it is important that people in the community understand that they care.
“It’s a whole community,” Lackey-Zachmann said. “We’re in this together, and it’s important that we support one another.”
