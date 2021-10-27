Artworks Gallery and Forsyth County Department of Public Health collaborate on the Thousand Cranes Project

“I hope that they can bring some beauty to people going to the health department and make them feel hopeful,” Tefft said of the origami cranes. “I also hope that maybe being a part of it, if people do want to share their thoughts, it can somehow be cathartic.”

She said Kendall Bell, a friend she worked with about 20 years ago at a newspaper in Myrtle Beach, S.C., died from COVID-19.

“It was really sad for me,” Tefft said.

Owens said that the health department wants to acknowledge those in the community and North Carolina who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“And just really say, ‘thank you’ to everyone who has worked throughout the pandemic on the front lines to keep us safe, and to tend to those who were directly impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

Owens also said, “We definitely hope that people will recognize the significance of COVID-19, not only in our community but in our nation, and how important it is to be safe. Everyone still has a social responsibility. If they support it, please get vaccinated, maintain handwashing and social distancing, and mask up.”

Wu said she knew she had to be involved in the Thousand Cranes Project.