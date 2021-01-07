Artworks Gallery hosting Winter Group Exhibit member show through end of January

MEMBER EXHIBIT: Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, will host Winter Group Exhibit through Jan. 31. This exhibit features a selection of works by all members, including prints, photography, painting, collage, sculpture and more. 2021 is the 37th year Artworks Gallery has delivered contemporary pieces as Winston-Salem’s longest-running artists’ cooperative. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org. Visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org.