Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem to reopen featuring new works in October
FREE STUFF: Artworks Gallery will reopen Sept. 8 with limited hours and social distancing in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. The gallery, at 564 N. Trade St., will present the "Almost Normal" show with new works Oct. 8-31 by four of its members — Chris Flory, Betti Pettinati-Longinotti, Susan Smoot and Mona Wu. Flory’s work consists of large-scale graphite drawings. Pettinati-Longinotti works in drawing, painting, mixed media and glass. Smoot has created collage works using vintage linens and a selection of curated fibers and ephemera. Wu has created a collection of small watercolor paintings depicting common objects in and around her house. Gallery hours will be noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays or by appointment by sending an email to shop@artworks-gallery. Admission is free. Visitors are asked to wear face coverings. For more, go to artworks-gallery.org.

Fran Daniel

