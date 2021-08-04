 Skip to main content
Artworks Gallery presents “Time in the Pandemic” and “Leaf Dreaming” shows by local artists
Artworks Gallery presents "Time in the Pandemic" and "Leaf Dreaming" shows by local artists

Mary Blackwell-Chapman, “Cave Art”

Mary Blackwell-Chapman’s “Cave Art” candelabra.

 Artworks Gallery,

provided

LOCAL ARTISTS SHOWCASE: Mary Blackwell Chapman’s “Time in the Pandemic” and Mona Wu’s "Leaf Dreaming" shows will be on exhibit now through Aug. 28 in Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. The exhibition will also be on view from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 during DADA’s First Friday Gallery Hop. A “Meet the Artists Reception” will be 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8. “Time in the Pandemic” reflects Blackwell-Chapman’s response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic of the past year and a half in ceramic and fiber. Wu's “Leaf Dreaming” consists principally of images printed on fabric then embellished with hand stitching on unused cloth napkins. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

