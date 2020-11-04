Artworks Gallery to present works by three artists in November

FREE STUFF: Artworks Gallery Inc. will present three exhibits from Nov. 5 through Nov. 29 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem — Jessica Tefft’s “May Cause Ongoing Harm,” Woodie Anderson’s “Weary Heart” and Lea Lackey-Zachmann’s “Still Standing Like The Trees.” The exhibits are free and open to the public. Tefft’s works focus on what happens when information is intentionally obscured. Lackey-Zachmann endeavors to bring people into the realm of awareness and sensing she extends to all living beings. Anderson’s works employ printmaking, drawing, sculpture and written language to explore the areas where identity, personal history and society intersect. The gallery will be open limited hours from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by sending an email to shop@artworks-gallery.org.