 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artworks Gallery to present works by three artists in November
0 comments

Artworks Gallery to present works by three artists in November

{{featured_button_text}}

FREE STUFF: Artworks Gallery Inc. will present three exhibits from Nov. 5 through Nov. 29 at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem — Jessica Tefft’s “May Cause Ongoing Harm,” Woodie Anderson’s “Weary Heart” and Lea Lackey-Zachmann’s “Still Standing Like The Trees.” The exhibits are free and open to the public. Tefft’s works focus on what happens when information is intentionally obscured. Lackey-Zachmann endeavors to bring people into the realm of awareness and sensing she extends to all living beings. Anderson’s works employ printmaking, drawing, sculpture and written language to explore the areas where identity, personal history and society intersect. The gallery will be open limited hours from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment by sending an email to shop@artworks-gallery.org.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News