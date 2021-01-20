 Skip to main content
Artworks Gallery to showcase “Four Women Show” exhibit in February
“A Scramble of Leaves” by Mona Wu

FREE STUFF: Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” from Feb. 5 to 28. The exhibit will offer original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc. is at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. Call 336-723-5890. February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.

