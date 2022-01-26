 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artworks Gallery to start February exhibition
Artworks Gallery to start February exhibition

“Untitled #14” by Chris Flory is part of a new exhibit at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem.

 Artworks Gallery, provided

SOLO AND GROUP EXHIBIT: Artworks Gallery at 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem will present “Not Untitled” by Chris Flory and “Art From the Heart,” an all-members exhibition, Jan. 30-Feb. 26 and during a gallery hop from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 4. “Not Untitled” is a series of semi-representational artwork, depicting things that are not real and yet not entirely abstract. “Art From the Heart” is a group exhibition by gallery members. An all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds us to think of romance. The exhibits are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.

