 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artworks Galley to present solo show by artist Woodie Anderson
0 comments

Artworks Galley to present solo show by artist Woodie Anderson

{{featured_button_text}}

SOLO EXHIBIT: Woodie Anderson’s “Tooth and Nail: Fragments,” a solo show, will be on exhibit June 3-26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem. A Meet the Artist Reception will be 7-9 p.m. June 4 during the Gallery Hop. Working with original drawings and text, found images, historical snippets and the fever-dreams of an exhausted soul, Anderson continues her “Tooth and Nail” series exploring the tenacity of the human spirit. This exhibit features screen prints on paper and reclaimed fabrics, watercolor s and mixed media. A pop-up gift shop featuring Anderson’s hand-printed tea towels, note cards, HankiePankie Art Hankies and patches will be open. The exhibit is free and open to the public. June gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ‘full on dating’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News