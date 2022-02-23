Atkins graduate is a Target HBCU Design Challenge winner

Growing up in Winston-Salem and as an Atkins High School student from 2015 to 2019, Trajan “Trey” Baker was always creative and enjoyed art and drawing, but he never considered himself an artist.

“I never took any art classes or thought I was going to be doing this in art school,” Baker said.

But all that changed in 2019, when he became a student at Hampton University in Virginia and started his own business, Covrt Artist, which provides clothing customizations and canvas commissions.

“I like art, but I never connected it to, ‘Trey, you could be doing this professionally,’” he said.

Now, Baker, 20, is one of three winners of the 2021 Target HBCU Design Challenge. He is the only winner from North Carolina. The other winners are Kah’Milah Ledgester of Florida A&M University and Sharone Townsend of Bowie State University.

His winning “We Rise” design is on a hoodie and notebook.