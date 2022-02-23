Atkins graduate is a Target HBCU Design Challenge winner

Growing up in Winston-Salem and as an Atkins High School student from 2015 to 2019, Trajan “Trey” Baker was always creative and enjoyed art and drawing, but he never considered himself an artist.
“I never took any art classes or thought I was going to be doing this in art school,” Baker said.
But all that changed in 2019, when he became a student at Hampton University in Virginia and started his own business, Covrt Artist, which provides clothing customizations and canvas commissions.
“I like art, but I never connected it to, ‘Trey, you could be doing this professionally,’” he said.
Now, Baker, 20, is one of three winners of the 2021 Target HBCU Design Challenge. He is the only winner from North Carolina. The other winners are Kah’Milah Ledgester of Florida A&M University and Sharone Townsend of Bowie State University.
His winning “We Rise” design is on a hoodie and notebook.
“It feels amazing,” Baker said of his win. “My favorite part of the experience is definitely the support that I’ve received from my community like the Hampton alumni, my friends, my family. Just them sending me pictures of them wearing the hoodie, it means so much to me as a designer. It makes my day, every time.”
The challenge
In February 2021, Target teamed up with HBCUs for its inaugural HBCU Design Challenge for inclusion in Target’s Black History Month collection.
Target said three winning designs were chosen, and in addition to having their designs featured as part of last year’s collection, the winners also had the opportunity to partner with the Target team to learn about all aspects of production — from textile selection to placing the new products in stores.
The designs by HBCU students Baker, Ledgester and Townsend are featured in the 2022 collection.
“We saw an opportunity to build on Target’s long-standing commitments and relationships with HBCUs from a design perspective, but also in connection to goals our design team has to using Target’s scale and influence to help support and advance diversity in design at a national level,” Tawnya Artisst, designer for Target, said referring to the goal of the challenge.
“Our ADD (Advancing Design Diversity) programming seeks to help address the current gap in diverse designers in broader design at a national level.”
Artisst added that the HBCU Design Challenge ladders back to that and Target’s broader Racial Equity Action and Change initiatives.
Frankie Neptune, senior buyer for Target, said all the HBCU Design Challenge winners’ products from T-shirts and hoodies to bags and stationary are available at Target stores across the country and online at Target.com.
“The HBCU Design Challenge T-shirts retail at $13, and the other HBCU winners items’ costs vary,” Neptune said. “Trey’s hoodie is $20.”
Artisst said that the three winners have lovely pieces featured in Target’s apparel and home product.
“Through the challenge, the students are able to partner with our team to learn about the design process at mass and how to ready their art for retail production, and get a behind-the-curtain view of our design and technical processes,” Artisst said. “The competition process is a portfolio and resume builder, and the financial and equipment prizes help support the students on their design journey. These are true up-and-comers, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”
Baker said he was taking an architecture course last spring semester when his teacher made the challenge a class assignment.
He said he honed in on the opportunity handed to him and tried to create a meaningful design that could compete for the top prize.
“With mine, I wanted it to be intentional, and I wanted it to reflect just the prosperity that we as Black people have risen to in this country, especially from where we came from,” Baker said. “I wanted it to really speak to that when people looked at the design.”
His design features a Black power fist and a tree that snakes its way up the arm.
“The Black power fist has become a symbol for our community, our resilience, our collective power and our voice,” he said.
The tree, he said, “is meant to symbolize our roots and just the fact that we’ve pulled ourselves up from such difficult situations, and we’re thriving in this day and age.”
There is also a bloom at the top of the tree branch.
“That’s meant to represent that growth and prosperity,” he said.
Locally born and bred
Born in Winston-Salem, Baker has also lived in Kernersville, where his immediate family now lives.
A third-year architecture major in a five-year master’s program at Hampton University, Baker is also a leadership studies minor at the university.
He said he is still figuring everything out in terms of what he wants to do after he graduates from college.
But he said, “I have this passion for art and creativity, and I also have this passion for architecture, so I’m looking to merge these two disciplines. There are a lot of similarities between art and architecture, and I’m starting to find my way.”
He said he plans to pursue his architectural license upon graduation.
Baker started his business Covrt Artist during his freshman year at Hampton. The business is featured on his Instagram artist page.
“I do a lot of painting on hats, pants, shoes, denim jackets,” Baker said. “If it can be painted on, I paint it.
Baker primarily uses acrylic paints for the canvas commissions and fabric paint for the clothing.
Painted denim jackets are his primary seller.
“I’ll paint the entire back of the jacket, the sleeves, sometimes the inside,” he said. “I’ll include some details on the front of the jacket.”
Baker said the design he did for the Target challenge is not the end.
“I’m still continuing to share my art and my creativity with the world. There’s so much I want to do with it.”
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ