Baptist clinic harnesses healing power of performing arts

Laura Martin said they were lucky to have been able to see Popoli so quickly at Christmastime.

Popoli, an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation at Wake Forest Baptist Health and the consulting physician for UNCSA, found that Zoe had what he described as “the equivalent of a stress fracture in one of the bones of the spine.”

“We decided that it would be best if I didn’t perform in the Nutcracker, which was something that was kind of sudden for me,” Zoe said.

She said not being able to perform in the production was difficult for her to process, especially after a group chat via her phone when other girls were talking about their hair, makeup and costumes for the performance.

“I just kind of felt bad because it was my chance to perform for the first time since January 2020, and I was Clara, which was really exciting,” she said.

The clinic

In May, Wake Forest Baptist opened a clinic dedicated to performing arts medicine for dancers, musicians, vocalists and artists. The medical center said it is the first of its kind in the region and one of just a few in the country.