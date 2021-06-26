Baptist clinic harnesses healing power of performing arts

The holiday season was underway as Zoe Martin rehearsed last December for her role as Clara in the UNC School of the Arts Preparatory Dance Program production of “Nutcracker in a Nutshell.”
But as 13-year-old Zoe rehearsed, she knew something was different.
“When I first felt the pain, in a way, that really shocked me,” Zoe said.
UNCSA’s Preparatory Dance Program is an after-school, preprofessional training program open to third- through ninth-graders. Its goal is to give aspiring dancers the opportunity to explore the world of dance and hone their budding talents.
The next week during her classes and practice time, Zoe noticed the pain wasn’t getting better.
Her parents, Laura Martin, associate professor of ballet at UNCSA, and Christopher Martin, associate professor of the practice, ballet at Wake Forest University, were referred to Dr. David Popoli by a physical therapist at UNCSA.
Not long after that, Zoe entered Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Performing Arts Medicine Program, which recently got its own clinic.
Performing Arts Medicine includes physicians, physical therapists, hand therapists and certified athletic trainers and provides a single location for diagnosis, X-rays, therapy and equipment needs.
Laura Martin said they were lucky to have been able to see Popoli so quickly at Christmastime.
Popoli, an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation at Wake Forest Baptist Health and the consulting physician for UNCSA, found that Zoe had what he described as “the equivalent of a stress fracture in one of the bones of the spine.”
“We decided that it would be best if I didn’t perform in the Nutcracker, which was something that was kind of sudden for me,” Zoe said.
She said not being able to perform in the production was difficult for her to process, especially after a group chat via her phone when other girls were talking about their hair, makeup and costumes for the performance.
“I just kind of felt bad because it was my chance to perform for the first time since January 2020, and I was Clara, which was really exciting,” she said.
The clinic
In May, Wake Forest Baptist opened a clinic dedicated to performing arts medicine for dancers, musicians, vocalists and artists. The medical center said it is the first of its kind in the region and one of just a few in the country.
The clinic is led by Popoli and Denise Tickle, a physical therapist who specializes in performing arts medicine. The clinic is at Wake Forest Baptist’s Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine — Stratford at 1901 Mooney St., off Stratford Road near Hanes Mall, in Winston-Salem.
Popoli and Tickle will see patients together.
Popoli said it’s not that common for a physical therapist and a physician to be seeing a patient at the same time and the length of the visit is much longer than normal — 60 minutes.
“I believe that a multidisciplinary team with diverse backgrounds and specialized training provides the best environment for helping prevent and treat injuries in this population,” Popoli said. “Our team understands the unique demands of these patients, so we want to do all we can to help get them back to dancing, playing, singing or painting.”
Some of the common conditions that are treated include tendinitis; stress fractures; bony stress injuries; sprains; concussions; carpal tunnel syndrome; back pain; osteochondritis dissecans lesion, a bone condition that develops in joints; and relative energy deficiency syndrome, a disorder caused by an imbalance between calorie intake and energy expenditure.
Popoli said the goal is to make sure there is a resource in the community for people in the performing arts who have significant demands on their bodies and “that they feel like they have a home to come to.”
He added that the aim of the team at the clinic is “that we treat the conditions that they have with minimal loss of time in their perspective field, whether that’s dancing or playing or singing, et cetera, and then teach them techniques for prevention of injury and performance enhancement.”
Popoli said the hope was to open the clinic in January, but there was one important piece that did not arrive until last month — a dance floor.
Many of the providers in the Performing Arts Medicine Program have personal backgrounds in performing arts and are former or current actors, musicians, dancers and artists.
For example, Popoli grew up as a multi-sports athlete — baseball and football — but started acting as a senior in high school. In college, he started his undergraduate studies as an engineer major then did quite a bit of theater before switching to a major in English/theater.
In 2003, he went to medical school in New Orleans then started his residency training in physical medicine and rehabilitation in 2007 in Boston. He did his fellowship in sports medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital where he worked with the Boston Ballet and conservatory schools affiliated with the Boston Ballet.
Before joining Wake Forest Baptist Health in 2015, he worked at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. While there, he was a consulting physician for the Atlanta Ballet and worked with some of its preparatory schools.
Recovery
When it comes to dance injuries, Popoli tries to keep dancers dancing.
“But in some instances, it becomes concerning if it’s going to significantly impair performances, that you could make a pre-existing issue worse,” he said.
That was ultimately the reason for the shutdown in Zoe’s case.
“If I feel compelled to shutdown a dancer, the discussion is not just usually about, ‘I’m going to make you stop dancing,’” he said. “It’s usually, ‘How did we get here?’”
He looks at whether the issue involves technique, strength, flexibility or perhaps the number of training hours.
“The idea is not only to treat the current condition to get the dancer back to doing what he or she would like to be doing but also for injury prevention,” Popoli said.
For Zoe’s injury, he said, “between the initial evaluation and the rehabilitation process — modifying her activity level and placing an emphasis on her physical therapy and an eventual return to dance — it was about a 12-week deal.”
Her parents pulled her out of activities for a few weeks, just for a short amount of time as she gradually eased back into things.
Popoli said performing artists in general don’t respond well to being told to do nothing.
“It’s really a negotiation,” he said. “I would like to keep people dancing or at least using movement in physical therapy that approximates dance, that feels like dance to them. Then if the physical therapy continues you actually begin to incorporate some music, specifically.”
He said the same negotiation would occur for a musician with an injury or someone training to get back into sports.
Zoe said her rehab went well and she feels “completely fine” now.
She has been back in full classes since mid-to-late February at the UNCSA Preparatory Program.
“It took a while for me to get back into classes and on my leg and everything, but that’s normal,” she said.
Her mother said Popoli helped them come to the right decision and that the treatment was good.
“We didn’t have to make decisions by ourselves,” Laura Martin said. “I wasn’t wondering if we were doing the right thing. I felt very understood and that we were not going through this by ourselves.”
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ