Barn Dinner Theatre returns with beloved musical ‘The Color Purple’

For more than a year, the footlights have been dark, the stage curtains pulled. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every sector of life, but none more than arts and entertainment. But local theaters once again are coming alive — and the Barn Dinner Theatre has returned with an American classic: “The Color Purple.”

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, “The Color Purple” is a coming-of-age story of Celie Harris, a young Black woman growing up in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. She suffers terrible abuses but also receives tremendous love and support from her sister and friends. The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The show runs at the Barn Dinner Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights through Sept 25.

While everyone was eager to bring back live theater, Donna Bradby, the show’s director, said it had to be done safely.

“One thing we are really proud of is everybody in the cast is vaccinated, and we are taking our COVID protocols seriously,” she said. “That’s the key to the theater coming back.”

“Being able to come back to a space where we feel comfortable and create this show has been a breath of fresh air,” said Brooke Wiley Willis, who stars as Celie.