Beyoncé’s band features UNCSA alum Lady Jess

2016 was the first time Lady Jess played for Beyoncé.

“Her music director was looking for musicians to perform with her in Brooklyn and my name had been referred to him by other colleagues several times,” Lady Jess said. “He called me, and we had a conversation. Then he got a video of me playing online and hired me for that gig. Then I stayed with them through to now.”

Lady Jess said that playing on Beyoncé’s band was a secret goal of hers since she was 14 because she loved Beyoncé’s music and really became a fan when she found out that the singer/actress had an all-female band.

But Lady Jess didn’t see any strings in the band at that point.

“I never told anybody because I thought, ‘Strings didn’t belong in bands,’ so that just had to be like a secret fantasy of mine,” Lady Jess said.

She called it a full circle and cool moment when she joined Beyoncé’s band.

This past June, Lady Jess was one of two recipients of the third annual Alumni Artpreneur of the Year award from UNCSA to support innovative work in creative industries. Her $20,000 award for creative project will support her work as a cultural equity contractor for artists of color.