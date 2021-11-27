Black on Black: SECCA opens exhibition about Black identity and the Black body at a tense, timely moment

The occasion was somber, but the timing could have hardly been more appropriate for the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art to open its new exhibition.
“Black@Intersection,” as it’s titled, went on view on Nov. 19, only hours after a jury cleared a young vigilante of all charges in the killing of two people during violent social unrest in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020.
Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal in that trial was the latest in a series of legal decisions that have favored white defendants accused of killing or injuring Black citizens under dubious circumstances. Critics have forcefully asserted that these verdicts devalue the lives of Black people in this country. This spirit of resistance continues to spark demonstrations organized around the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”
The popular rejoinder “All Lives Matter” rings increasingly hollow and obviously beside the point.
As its title implies, SECCA’s new exhibition highlights the work of Black artists exploring aspects of Black identity at a pivotal moment in U.S. history. It was organized by guest curator Duane Cyrus, a professor at the UNCG, where he teaches choreography, art career strategies and related subjects. In his parallel role as director of a collective known as the Theatre of Movement, he works with artists in several mediums.
“Black@Intersection” brings together works by 25 artists, including Cyrus himself.
A substantial portion of the exhibition is portraits and related works that depict Black figures in a range of roles, most often as heroes, martyrs and/or strugglers against racial and social oppression.
Young, androgynous, dark-skinned figures assume the roles of comic-book superheroes in Wolly McNair’s graphic ink-jet portraits. Five of these images are displayed in frames inside SECCA’s Main Gallery, and four have been enlarged to billboard scale on the gallery’s exterior front walls as heralds of the exhibition.
McNair’s boldly colored, idealized figures are accompanied by science-fiction accoutrements and symbolic birds. The show’s central theme is metaphorically restated in the title of one of his pieces — “Black Magic is only bad in the movies.”
In a related vein, but a more realistic style, are Sloane Siobhan’s four mixed-media paintings of Black boys and girls, each of whom seems to exist simultaneously in the ordinary, everyday world and parallel world where they possess magical powers. Especially haunting is “Neith and the Ouroboros,” whose subject’s eyes are all white and whose neck is encircled by a snake biting its own tail.
Destinie Adelakun attired her young, female subjects in regal, African-derived costumes to create most of her carefully staged, color photo portraits. In the one titled “Crown of Oya,” however, she appropriated a golden-hued Aztec calendar to serve as the subject’s halo-like crown.
Steven Cozart injects an element of magic realism into his precision painting of a lithe Black girl with an untamed, halo-like Afro hairstyle. Instead of balancing on her neck, which is absent, her head floats balloon-like above her shoulders, tethered to a ribbon she holds in one hand. The image literalizes the title, “Lightheaded and Free.”
Photographer Kelly-Ann Bobb has taken a more straightforward approach with her images of ordinary Black men and women in Trinidad and Togo.
The show’s most intriguing and original photo-based works are those of Cameron Ugbodu, from his “New Mo(nu)ments” series. In each case, he drops out the backgrounds and other parts of his black-and-white images, leaving these areas white and “empty” while emphasizing his subjects’ Black bodies and the imagery he creates through his subtractive process.
Jasmine Best incorporates photography in some of her work, but her most distinctive contributions to the show rely on the Black craft traditions of quilting and doll-making. The exhibition’s centerpiece is her fabric-sculpture assemblage “Pulled Up at the Root,” a rounded pyramidal form composed of 30 or more fabric dolls. Although not exactly identical, all of the dolls have fabric “skin” imprinted with bright floral patterns on a black ground. A long braid pulled up from the head of the pyramid’s uppermost doll connects it to the steel rafters overhead.
Also among the show’s sculptural highlights are hybrid works from two series by an artist identified only a Ransome. Expressively painted portraits are combined with collage and assemblage elements in “Lynched,” six rustic, coffin-shaped boxes memorializing black lynching victims identified in accompanying wall texts.
The exterior of each box is studded with nails, in the manner of nkondi statuettes from Africa’s Congo. Other components of these intimately scaled works include cotton bolls, thread spools, buttons and visual references to patchwork quilts and antiquated commercial products.
Ikwe and Kino Galbraith collaborated on five videos documenting the aftermath of black civilian George Floyd’s suffocation by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., in spring 2020. Projected on a grid of four small, wall-mounted digital-video screens and accompanied by a mellow hip-hop soundtrack, these interrelated works focus on the graffiti-scrawled streets and exterior walls of urban buildings, as well as makeshift shrines to Floyd and other victims of police violence.
Black music and dance traditions inform video performance works by Jamison Curcio and guest curator Cyrus.
Cyrus intercuts stark images of a male dancer and charged abstract forms to an infectiously rhythmic drum track in “Black,” a video montage whose imagery has been reduced to black on white, with no intermediary shades of gray.
Curcio’s “How We Get Free” employs dramatic camera angles and jump cuts to portray women clad in traditional West African fabrics as they perform solo or synchronized dance moves in southern rural landscapes, accompanied by dramatic gospel choir music.
In a related vein are dance-focused video pieces by Tamara Williams and Iba Obinrin.
At this writing, the jury is still out in the trial of three self-deputized white men accused of murdering black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.
Whatever the outcome of that case, “Black@Intersection” will remain timely for the duration of its run and beyond. Anyone interested in contemporary art’s bearing on current social issues will want to see it.