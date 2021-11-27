Black on Black: SECCA opens exhibition about Black identity and the Black body at a tense, timely moment

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steven Cozart injects an element of magic realism into his precision painting of a lithe Black girl with an untamed, halo-like Afro hairstyle. Instead of balancing on her neck, which is absent, her head floats balloon-like above her shoulders, tethered to a ribbon she holds in one hand. The image literalizes the title, “Lightheaded and Free.”

Photographer Kelly-Ann Bobb has taken a more straightforward approach with her images of ordinary Black men and women in Trinidad and Togo.

The show’s most intriguing and original photo-based works are those of Cameron Ugbodu, from his “New Mo(nu)ments” series. In each case, he drops out the backgrounds and other parts of his black-and-white images, leaving these areas white and “empty” while emphasizing his subjects’ Black bodies and the imagery he creates through his subtractive process.