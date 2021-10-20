Bunker Dogs to present ‘Halloween Special” improve comedy show

 Skip to main content
HALLOWEEN COMEDY: The Bunker Dogs of Winston-Salem will host a special Halloween improv comedy show at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Reynolds Place Theatre at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets are available online at intothearts.org or by calling the box office at 336-747-1414. Founded in 2016, the Winston-Salem improv comedy troupe has grown from practicing in a living room to becoming a group of misfits supported by myriad community organizations, including the Arts Council. Bunker Dogs specializes in Chicago-style, short-form comedy. All of the content that takes place onstage is made up on the spot and inspired by the audience’s cues. This show will be filled with spooky elements and Halloween-themed content. The recommended audience age is 15 and older.

