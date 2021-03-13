Carvings by members of the Triad Woodcarvers showcased at Forsyth County Central Library

This “has turned out to be one of the key aspects of our growing so rapidly,” Branch said.

He said a focus on promoting woodcarving, developing a website at www.triadwoodcarvers.com and a Facebook page, as well as publishing notices in the newspaper, demonstrating at festivals and the local fair, displaying at libraries, and speaking to service organizations also played a big part in helping the club grow.

“Anyone that wanted to hear us, we’d demonstrate and talk to them,” he said.

Carvings done by members include caricatures, chip carvings and relief carvings in which figures are carved in a flat panel of wood. Carvers also do pyrography, which is woodburning.

And new members are always welcome, Branch said.

“Club meetings include either carving on specific club projects, seminars, instructing new members — and generally just having a lot of fun as we develop our skills in woodcarving,” he said.

The club was founded in 2009 by a small group of people interested in developing their skills by learning from each other and promoting the art of woodcarving to the public.