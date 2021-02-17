 Skip to main content
Cash Bash 2021 to benefit The Ramkat and honor Johnny Cash will go virtual
PANDEMIC EDITION: Cash Bash 2021, a virtual concert benefiting The Ramkat in Winston-Salem and honoring Johnny Cash, will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. This will be the 2021 pandemic edition of Cash Bash because The Ramkat cannot host an in-person version of this night of music. The event will feature performances by Jason Moss & the Hosses, Jeffery Dean Foster, John Howie Jr., Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones, Richard Boyd from the bo-stevens, Roy Wilson from the Buzzards, Sean K. Preston and The Straight 8s. The stream will be available at the CashBashWS on Facebook at tinyurl.com/ggf34fea and on the Ramkat’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/3mxzz3bs. The event is free, but donations are suggested to help The Ramkat and all the musicians. Everyone's Venmo/PayPal information and donation links will be posted online by the day of the concert.

