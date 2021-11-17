Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour 2021 runs Nov. 19-21

POTTERY TOUR: The Celebration of Seagrove Potters Studio Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19-21, featuring more than 35 studios and shops of ceramic artists who live and work in the Seagrove area. Seagrove is known as the “Pottery Capital of the USA.” The studio tour replaces the usual indoor market event that will return in 2022. Shoppers can visit the shops in person or online. The tour is free and open to the public. The event will start at Luck’s Cannery in Seagrove, where participants can pick up a map to the 38 participating potters around N.C. Pottery Highway. Gusts can meet the makers, and find plates, serving pieces, tableware, home decor, art pieces, raku, crystalline, stoneware and salt-glaze work, as well as holiday pieces. Visit tinyurl.com/4ddjrrx3. As part of an online auction, shoppers can view and bid early on pieces at tinyurl.com/k8z54xea. For a list of participating potters, go to tinyurl.com/haysyrch.