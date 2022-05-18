Center for Creative Economy to host SHINE, a creative showcase and 10th anniversary celebration event, at The Ramkat

The Center for Creative Economy (CCE) will host SHINE, a creative showcase and celebration to honor its 10th anniversary on May 24.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. in Winston Salem.

CCE is a nonprofit organization that provides inception-stage business training to help artists and creatives establish their market value and accelerate ideas into action.

SHINE is a fundraising catalyst to support the challenge made by 12 generous donors last year. They donated $110,000, and CCE is working to match that amount. The money will be used to support CCE programs. NC IDEA is the Champion sponsor for this event.

Margaret Collins, founding executive director of CCE, said that the organization is thrilled with the support it has received for SHINE and its 10th anniversary event.

“We have invited all the creative entrepreneurs that have gone through our programs since 2016, and over 30 will be attending,” Collins said. “Our supporters, mentors, sponsors and entrepreneurs will all be together for a big reunion and celebration. This is a special event for the entire creative community.”

The festivities will begin with a keynote address by creative entrepreneur Susan Jaffe, former Dean of the School of Dance at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Jaffe, who is artistic director of Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, has been named artistic director of American Ballet Theatre in New York.

A Performance Showcase will feature SHINE, a world premiere choreographed by Madalyn Bailey with original spoken word by LB the Poet. UNCSA dancers will perform the premier and have worked with Bailey on the choreography. The dance performers include Blake Bellanger, Shelby Coon, Ethan Digby-New and Alexis York.

Other events are a Photography Showcase and a Product Showcase.

The Photography Showcase is sponsored by Vivid Metal Prints, which conducted a Triad-wide photo contest. The winners are Owens Daniels, Kinetic; Bernadette Potts, Momentum; and Rhonda Proctor, Velocity.

The Product Showcase features artisanal goods created by participants in CCE’s Velocity and Kinetic programs. They include Jenni Earle (Jenni Earle Hopkins), Y’all Company (Josh McGee), Feloh (Camille Heard), Pinecrest Printery (Alan Henderson), Shairpins (Sheridan Watkins) and Riot Golf (Kirsten Schambra Stevens).

Tickets start at $75 at www.ccetriad.com/shine.

