Chester Gregory to perform for the last time on stage as Jackie Wilson at the National Black Theatre Festival

Chester Gregory has been in Winston-Salem many times, giving electrifying performances in his portrayal of the legendary singer Jackie Wilson at the National Black Theatre Festival.

“The Eve of Jackie (The Last Time),” which is set for five shows at the 2022 NBTF, including the opening night production, will be Gregory’s last time portraying Wilson onstage.

“My very first festival that I attended was in 2001 and that was with “The Jackie Wilson Story,” Gregory said. “Larry Leon Hamlin, the founder of the festival was like, ‘You’re going to be on Broadway’ and all this other kind of stuff.”

In 2003, Gregory was not able to attend the NBTF because he was making his Broadway debut.

He said he is doing the show this year to pay homage to Jackie Wilson and to honor a request that Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin made in 2019, asking that he perform for his 20th anniversary at the NBTF.

Sprinkle-Hamlin, who led the N.C. Black Repertory Company as both its board chairwoman and executive producer of the NBTF, died in January.

She took on producing the festival in 2007 after the death of her husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, who founded the company and produced its first festival in 1989.

“I’ve had the honor of headlining the festival about five times now,” Gregory said. “It’s such an incredible honor. I’ve been very fortunate to have never seriously injured myself doing a show and things like that.”

Gregory said his experiences in Winston-Salem when he performed in “The Jackie Wilson Story” the first time was like a dream.

It was almost impossible for him to walk through the Marriott hotel without being recognized.

“People were showing so much love,” he said.

Gregory said it wowed him to know that people were affected by something he gave to them in his performances.

“They saw my heart,” he said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and it really meant a lot to me, too, because it’s Black people.”

A show to rememberGregory’s most memorable performance onstage happened in Winston-Salem in the mid-2010s when he was performing “The Eve of Jackie” at the NBTF.

He was singing “Lonely Teardrops, which is the last song before the encore number, “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” in the theatrical production.

“At the very end of the number, I got a little too excited, and I fell off the stage into the pit,” Gregory said.

He said it had to be milliseconds, but time seemed to expand.

“As I was falling, I thought, ‘Oh, well, I guess I’m on my way out. It’s not a bad way to go out on the climax of a number for a show. Cool.”

Thinking that he was going to die, Gregory accepted what was apparently about to happen.

After he realized that he was not dead, he looked up to see Thor Wilson, Jackie Wilson’s son.

“He was standing over me looking into the pit, looking at me and weeping, because that is the exact same way that his father, Jackie Wilson, passed away.”

Jackie Wilson collapsed onstage during a concert in 1975 and fell into a coma that lasted until his death on Jan. 21, 1984.

Wilson was singing “Lonely Teardrops” when he collapsed onstage, Gregory said.

As the saying goes, “the show must go on.”

Gregory suffered a sprained finger and some cuts on his ribs but said he was otherwise OK.

He got up and continued the encore number.

“People that hadn’t seen the show thought it was part of the show, and people that had seen the show, said, ‘Oh, my God, did he just die?’” Gregory said.

InspirationsBorn in Gary, Ind., Gregory, an actor, singer and artist, grew up with a deep connection to the performing arts.

“Being from the same hometown as Michael Jackson, was a huge inspiration for me,” he said.

He went to Emerson Visual and Performing Arts, a performing arts high school in Gary, then continued studying various disciplines in the field of the performing arts.

“The Jackie Wilson Story” provided a breakout show and role for him.

His Broadway credits include “Tarzan,” in which he portrayed Terk, “Motown: The Musical” as Berry Gordy, “Hairspray” as Seaweed and “Sister Act” as Eddie. He is also known for “American Dreams” and “Revival.”

Larry Leon Hamlin, the founder of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company and National Black Theatre Festival, was a major mentor and inspiration in Gregory’s life.

“Larry Leon Hamlin was an incredible person who was able to recognize the talent in people and sort of like speak a prophetic word over them,” Gregory said.

He said Hamlin told him in 2001, when he first performed at the NBTF, that he saw how he interacted with people, as well as his modesty and humbleness.

Gregory said Hamlin went on to say, “It’s great to be humble because you are acknowledging that you are using your gift to edify someone else. You don’t really make it about yourself and your ego and those kinds of things.”

Then Hamlin said, “Never be modest because being modest plays down the hard work that you put into it. When somebody recognizes the hard work, you express the gratitude and tell them thank you, but also acknowledge that you have worked hard to achieve those things.”

In 2019, Gregory and Margaret Avery were celebrity co-chairmen of the NBTF.

Closing a chapterGregory said he loves portraying Jackie Wilson and considers Wilson’s grandchildren like family.

But he said he has been portraying Wilson for 20 years onstage, and doing his last performances at the 2022 NBTF is a great way to close this chapter in his life.

“Now, it’s time maybe to do a film, maybe archiving this,” he said of portraying Wilson.

He plans to start working on his idea for a film in August as well as other projects.

An experience during a short visit to New York just before the pandemic helped spur him to not lose focus of his own projects.

One day, while he was in the city, people kept recognizing him and acknowledging his work. That night, a woman approached him and said she knew him.

“You’re that imitator,” she said. “What’s that guy you like to imitate?”

After the woman mentioned “Jackie Robinson,” Gregory said, “Jackie Wilson, you mean?”

“She was like, ‘Oh, yeah. You’re the Jackie Wilson imitator,” Gregory said.

He said that really bugged him because he is an actor who portrays different people, not an imitator.

He decided he did not want to be remembered as the guy who imitated Jackie Wilson.

“I want to be remembered as Chester Gregory,” he said. “Whether it’s a million people or it’s 100 people, I want to be remembered as Chester Gregory for who I am.

“I happen to be an actor who portrays different people or whatever, and I’ve had the honor of celebrating these legends like Berry Gordy and all these other people in the industry, but it’s time to move forward.”

Music and moreC.H.E.S.S. is the acronym that Gregory uses for his music. It stands for “Collectively Healing Every Single Soul” and are words that he uses to best describe himself.

He said using the acronym allows him to do music that he likes to do that’s completely separate from what he does on Broadway.

His latest project is “Retrograde,” a full-length album that will be released in September.

“It’s about the dissolve and/or destruction of relationships through shadow work and making sure that you’re doing your own healing,” he said. “It’s about that dark journey of looking at yourself to then heal.”

“Zodiac Killa” will probably be the first single on the album.

Since the pandemic, Gregory has been using TikTok and Instagram reels, and Facebook, to share more of his personality with the world.

“I’ve really been enjoying creating content and inspiring people and knowing that it resonates with them three or more times a week,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying building a community online of people who are like-minded and looking to heal through wellness and humor.”