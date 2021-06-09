Classic Neverland origin story “Peter and the Starcatcher” will be live at The Willingham Theater in Yadkinville June 10-13

IMAGINATION AND MAGIC: The Willingham Theater will present the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel, “Peter and the Starcatcher” to celebrate their return to live theater at 7:30 p.m. June 10-12 and at 3 p.m. June 13 at Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Three orphan boys, one with no name, and the headstrong Molly clash fates with the villainous pirate, Black Stache, and a dozen others aboard two sea-swept ships bound for the remote kingdom of Rundoon. Join them all in their swashbuckling race for the Queen’s treasure and one nameless orphan’s quest for a name, and a world, to call his own. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is directed by Jessie Grant and presented by Willingham Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org or at the Willingham Theater box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.