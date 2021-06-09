 Skip to main content
Classic Neverland origin story “Peter and the Starcatcher” will be live at The Willingham Theater in Yadkinville June 10-13
The cast of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is Jacob Campbell, Evan Stevens, Elijah Golden, Mikaley Lane, Jesse Houston, Zach Hicks, Gabe Hammsfahr, Sam Brandon, Ali Pardue, Shaelynn Reynolds and Adam Houston.

 Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, provided

IMAGINATION AND MAGIC: The Willingham Theater will present the stage adaptation of Dave Barry’s and Ridley Pearson’s whimsical novel, “Peter and the Starcatcher” to celebrate their return to live theater at 7:30 p.m. June 10-12 and at 3 p.m. June 13 at Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Three orphan boys, one with no name, and the headstrong Molly clash fates with the villainous pirate, Black Stache, and a dozen others aboard two sea-swept ships bound for the remote kingdom of Rundoon. Join them all in their swashbuckling race for the Queen’s treasure and one nameless orphan’s quest for a name, and a world, to call his own. “Peter and the Starcatcher” is directed by Jessie Grant and presented by Willingham Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $22 at yadkinarts.org or at the Willingham Theater box office from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Fran Daniel

