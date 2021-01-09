Clemmons visual artist was convinced she had no talent until she took her first drawing class

Q: How would you describe your art?

Answer: The major focus of my paintings is landscapes. I have never lived or traveled anywhere that doesn't have its own unique beauty. Our world is awe-inspiring and as long as I can remember, I have wanted to share what I see and appreciate with others.

At the age of 10, I received a small camera to use and started trying to convey what I was through photography. From my efforts, I learned many fundamentals of art. But once I became aware of how much more beauty can be expressed through painting my focus changed. So now in every painting I do, I attempt to convey how amazing all elements of the beauty of places I have been. The textures and colors of trees, rocks, water, the sky above, etc. cry out to be shared. I would say that my art is realistic because of this.

Q: How have you evolved as an artist?

Answer: I was directed away from art when I was in junior high school. The only drawing I did until I retired was cartoony characters that I would do to entertain my children when they were small. It never occurred to me to consider painting at that time.