Composer and instrumental guitarist Tom Caufield makes home in Clemmons, to release new album

Q: What is your biggest challenge?

Answer: Not being able to collaborate with other musicians in the studio due to the pandemic. In addition to living closer to my elderly mother, I was looking forward to moving back to the Winston area because one of my favorite musical collaborators, jazz musician Matt Kendrick, lives here. Because of social distancing, Matt and I weren’t able to collaborate on this album, but I definitely hope to get in the studio with him on the next one.

Fortunately, for this album, I was able to collaborate with my favorite cellist, Judy Kang, who is Celine Dion’s resident cellist. Judy has a home studio in Los Angeles and was able to record her part, then send it to me here in Clemmons for the final mix. That allowed a measure of interaction and human connection.

Q: What does art do for you?

Answer: Art breaks undifferentiated time into understandable pieces. It clears away superficial, random information and conveys what is essential about living. It speaks the inarticulate speech of the heart, puts me in touch with my more profound, authentic self, showers the air with beauty, and makes me smile, wonder, think and believe.

Q: Any advice for other artists?

Answer: Everything about you will show up in your art. So live life fully and cultivate yourself in all ways — not just in your work. Own your failures as well as your triumphs. What you read, what you watch, how you treat others accumulates into a total of the overall feeling your work imparts.

Fran Daniel writes about artists — visual, musical, literary and more — weekly in Relish. Send your story ideas to fdaniel@wsjournal.com or call 336-727-7366.

