Cowboy circus, alligator wrestling, dinosaur adventures, live music and more featured at 2022 Carolina Classic Fair

The 2022 Carolina Classic Fair will feature new grounds attractions and a variety of concerts from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 in Winston-Salem.

Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant and Scales Tails and Teeth’s Alligator Wrestling and Reptile Walk-Thru, are two new shows.

“We’ve never been here, and we’re excited,” Grant said. “We do a good bit of Virginia and North Carolina and South Carolina, but we’ve never been to the Carolina Classic Fair.”

The fair’s featured concerts are C+C Music Factory and Rob Base; Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray; and Rend Collective and Christian Paul.

Cowboy Circus and alligators

Grant calls his Cowboy Circus, which will be in front of the Cattle Barn, the “World’s Smallest Rodeo.”

“My fianceé and I travel nine to 10 months a year doing our show,” Grant said.

He tries to make audiences — adults and children — feel like they are the stars of the rodeo.

Cowboy Circus combines cowboy tricks and circus stunts, audience participation, comedy, music and more aimed at creating an energetic family experience.

Grant said Cowboy Circus is not just a show.

Before and after shows, children get to learn how to lasso a bull dummy, spin a trick rope, crack a bullwhip and take pictures for memories. Grant will also roam the fairgrounds on a mechanical bull.

“They get to go home with those pictures and the memories,” he said. “That’s what makes it so much different than just watching a show.”

Fairgoers will find Scales Tails and Teeth’s Alligator Wrestling and Reptile Walk-Thru, a roadshow presented by Jimmy Riffle, near the Northwest Gate area at the main entrance.

Riffle is known for being one of the stars of “Gator Boys,” a show that started in 2012 and ran for six seasons.

The alligator wrestling show is based on the techniques and methods taught to its wrestlers by mentors of theirs when they were young. Wrestlers will demonstrate how they catch alligators without any assistance, meaning with just their bare hands, as wrestlers did on “Gator Boys.” They will also show various stunts that made alligator wrestling famous.

“It’s basically an alligator capture show,” Riffle said. “What we’re showing is the traditional way of catching alligators — how the Seminoles (of the Seminole Tribe of Florida) used to do it.”

The traveling Reptile Walk-Thru Experience features a variety of exotic animals as well as some animals native to Florida. A knowledgeable crew member will be on-site to answer any questions and/or take photos if requested.

In addition to wrestling and the walk-thru, Riffle will be available for meet-and-greets throughout the day, where fans can ask questions and take pictures with him and his crew.

Riffle said the show is educational, fun and exciting and will include talks about the American alligators and the dangers of feeding them.

“We hope that people, after they show up and see our show and learn about them, will leave with a little bit more knowledge and a little bit more respect for reptiles, especially alligators.”

During his career, the largest alligator Riffle wrestled was at about 10 and a half feet long and weighed about 200 pounds.

“The alligators we’re going to be bringing for this show are between 7 and 9 feet,” he said.

Dinosaurs and acrobats

Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure and Mobile Museum & T-Rex will be at the Fairgrounds Market Place (Annex). The museum also has a Mobile T-Rex that will stroll through the fairgrounds throughout the day.

This grounds attraction brings together a mobile prehistoric walk thru dinosaur museum and up-close encounters with the king of dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Families can interact with a life-size dinosaur and his handler, Jim “The Dino Guy.” Dino Kids Challenge games will be outside the museum.

Other activities include a dinosaur stand-up cutout for photo opportunities and fossils and skeletons.

The museum offers historical facts, pictures, large and small fossils, and multi-media. Children are encouraged to touch and explore the world of natural history and science.

Also, Tanzanite African Acrobats/Zuzu Acrobats will perform in the Fairgrounds Market Place. The show will combine high-energy acrobatics with live music and dance and will include choreographed routines involving fast pyramid building, limbo, contortion, bottle balancing, chair stacks and hand balancing all set to African beats.

Concerts

On Oct. 3, the Carolina Classic Fair will kick off its grandstand performances with C+C Music Factory and Rob Base. Formed in 1989, C+C Music Factory is best known for its hit singles “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Here We Go (Let’s Rock & Roll)” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm ...” Rob Base is best known for his 1988 hit, “It Takes Two.”

On Oct. 4, Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray will hit the stage for Country Night.

Fair organizers said Moon is “an adventurous artist, writer and musician” who leans on his Georgia roots to pair “Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country, two genres that were considered incompatible not that long ago.”

Restless Road, made up of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols, is known for its mix of modern and traditional country sounds. The band’s recently released music includes the single “Bar Friends.”

Frank Ray, whose real name is Francisco Gomez, listened to country music and ranchera music as a young person. After his regional commercial success with songs on the Texas country charts, he released his “Different Kind of Country” EP in 2018. In 2021, he released “Streetlights,” singing in English and Spanish, and “Country’d Look Good on You.” In January, he made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

On Oct. 5, Rend Collective with Christian Paul will perform for Christian Night at the fair. Hailing from Ireland, Rend Collective is widely known for its authenticity and simple old-fashioned Gospel. The band’s albums include “Good News” and the recently released “Whosoever.”

Other grandstand entertainment shows are Demolition Derby on Sept. 30 and Oct. 6; Double Figure 8 Racing on Oct. 1 and 7; 5L Rodeo on Oct. 2 and 9; and Old Time Tractor Pull on Oct. 8.