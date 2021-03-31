DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop to feature “Tweet” by artist Holli Conger

APRIL HOP: The Downtown Arts District Association will hold the “All Things Spring” DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop on April 2. The Hop will feature an all new “Bird Show” entitled “Tweet” by artist Holli Conger in the DADA Member’s Gallery at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St. Streets should be blocked to allow people to walk in the streets — the 500 and 600 blocks of Trade and Sixth streets from Cherry to Liberty. Also included in the unblocked areas of the Hop are DADA member locations on Liberty Street, Seventh Street, the 700 block of Trade and more. The April Hop will be dedicated to the memory of James A. Johnson, who was an artist and art director for Gifted Gallery 2 studios; and Mike Coe, who was a developer dubbed the "Mayor of Trade Street." Guests to the Hop are asked to continue wearing masks until the requirement is lifted.