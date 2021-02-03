DADA announces artists juried into new collective, to hold opening exhibit and floating reception

SEVEN ARTISTS: The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) has chosen the artists to become the first Exhibiting Members of a new “DADA Collective” Gallery at North Trade Street Arts Center at 604 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem. An opening exhibition and floating reception will be held during “Second Thursday” from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 11. The artists who have been juried into the new collective are Melanie Williams-Troutman, painting; Barbara Rizza Mellin, printmaking; Michael Isley, stained glass; David Cohen, photography; Michael (Specky) Snell, mixed media (aerosol, ink, acrylic); Marlene Kuser, jewelry and mixed media; and Tori Hagaman, painting. The “Second Thursday” series is held every second Thursday of the month and is sponsored by DADA Member 6th and Vine. Openings for the Exhibiting Artists' new works will be held every other month (February, April, June, August, October, December) at North Trade Street Arts during “DADA & 6th & Vine’s Second Thursdays.”