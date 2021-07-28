 Skip to main content
DADA presents “Theatre Hop!” for its August First Friday Gallery Hop
THEATER APPRECIATION: The August installment of the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop is called “Theatre Hop!” This Gallery Hop is the Downtown Arts District Association’s way of recognizing the biannual “Black Theatre Festival,” and honoring one of its 2021 sponsors, ARTC Theatre, as well as DADA member theaters — Spring Theatre and Piedmont Opera and Theatre Alliance. The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery will be “I’m a Big Fan!” a show by Holli Conger and Walker Conger at North Trade Street Arts, 604-A N. Trade St. The 600 block of Trade will host photo stations, bubbles and street chalk to create your own masterpieces. The Gallery Hop extensions (not street blocked area) are on both sides of the 700 block of Trade and at DADA locations on Angelo, Ninth and MLK Jr. and Fourth streets. Parking is $2 in the Sixth/Cherry Street deck.

Fran Daniel

