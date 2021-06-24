 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DADA’S July First Friday Gallery Hop to feature beach theme
0 Comments

DADA’S July First Friday Gallery Hop to feature beach theme

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DADA First Friday Gallery

Children at DADA First Friday Gallery Hop search for “buried treasure.” 

 DADA, provided

TRADE STREET BEACH FUN: The Downtown Arts District Association is asking all pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, N.C. beach bums, as well as art and fun lovers to dress the part 7-9 p.m. July 2 for its “Summer is Here Hop” for the July DADA First Friday Gallery Hop. North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem will be turned into “Trade Street Beach.” Folks can also drop by DADA headquarters at 6904-A N. Trade St. to get your photo taken and vie for a prize in DADA’s costume contest. The DADA Members Gallery will present a collection of works including “The Big 7: Lighthouses of N.C.” by Rick Jones, artwork by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from N.C. beaches and other nautical-themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells. Visit dadaws.net.

Fran Daniel

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scooter Braun says he regrets Taylor Swift feud

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News