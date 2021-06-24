DADA’S July First Friday Gallery Hop to feature beach theme

TRADE STREET BEACH FUN: The Downtown Arts District Association is asking all pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, N.C. beach bums, as well as art and fun lovers to dress the part 7-9 p.m. July 2 for its “Summer is Here Hop” for the July DADA First Friday Gallery Hop. North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem will be turned into “Trade Street Beach.” Folks can also drop by DADA headquarters at 6904-A N. Trade St. to get your photo taken and vie for a prize in DADA’s costume contest. The DADA Members Gallery will present a collection of works including “The Big 7: Lighthouses of N.C.” by Rick Jones, artwork by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from N.C. beaches and other nautical-themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells. Visit dadaws.net.