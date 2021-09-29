 Skip to main content
DADA’s October gallery hop to feature art and performances
FALL HOP FUN: The Downtown Arts District Association will present “Fall into the ARTS & Small Performance Hop” for its First Friday Gallery Hop from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. Featured performances include Spring Theatre, Three Graces Dance Troupe, AURA with special guest Allie T. The featured visual exhibition is the “Fall DADA Member’s Show,” which includes a collection of art and crafts by current DADA Members working in a number of genre in the DADA gallery/office at North Trade Street Arts Center at 604-A N. Trade St. A chalk art contest will be sponsored by Parsec Financial Wealth Management. Sign up by emailing dadawsnc@gmail.com, or register in person at the hop from 6:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the DADA headquarters at North Trade Street Arts. A limited number of boxes of chalk will be available.

