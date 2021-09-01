DADA’s September First Friday Gallery Hop to salute literary artists and others

LITERARY HOP: In a nod to Bookmarks’ annual Festival of Books and Authors, the Downtown Arts District Association’s First Friday Gallery Hop will salute literary artists and business members from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 3 in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. The featured exhibition “Grimm” by digital artist Allison Hutchins will be at The DADA Gallery/Office at North Trade Street Arts Center at 604-A N. Trade St. The exhibit includes a collection of framed images inspired by the Grimm Brothers classic tales. Other featured literary works at the DADA Gallery will be “Weight A Minute — Lessons a Family Learns Thru the Gift of Autism,” by R.V. Kuser and Marlene Kuser, “Milo Writes” by Milo Wright, “Winston-Salem’s Architectural Heritage” by Heather Fearnbach and “My Wonderful World of Sculpture” by Earline Heath King. Many DADA member locations will be open along Trade, Liberty, Sixth streets and in the DADA Hop Extension from the 700 block of North Trade Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.