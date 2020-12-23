DADA starts new collective in the Arts District, seeking artists and craftsmen

The Downtown Arts District Association is starting a new artist collective called The DADA Collective.

Marilyn Ingram, immediate past president and events coordinator for DADA, said the collective will be a new opportunity for artists and a showcase of artistic talent in Winston-Salem.

DADA is seeking a minimum of five to a maximum of 20 artists/craftsmen whose work will be exhibited in the new DADA Collective Gallery at North Trade Street Arts at 604-A Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem.

Ingram said members that are juried into the new collective will not have to pay rent in the new DADA Collective Gallery.

“With the pandemic there are a lot of artists that can no longer rent space,” Ingram said.

Artists must be current DADA members or submit a $35 check or money order or online prior to their submission to the DADA Artists Collective. Artists not selected for the collective will retain their DADA membership and will be eligible to submit to DADA selected members shows.