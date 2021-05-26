DADA to offer new events at the First Friday Gallery Hop in June

NEW AT THE HOP: The Downtown Arts District Association will present a new event called “Across the Universe Hop” 7-10 p.m. June 4 for its “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” series in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery is “Zodiac” a collection of 12 works based on the astrological signs by artist Alton Rumfelt. Prints will be for sale. Also new to the hop will be “ART in the INTERSECTION,” showcasing visual and performing artists working live in the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets. DADA visual artists Michael “Specky” Snell, Donnell Williams, Rick Jones and Margaret Webster Shapiro will be showcased. The live painting will be from 7 p.m. until dusk. Other events will include an installation by one of DADA’s newest members Tromploy and a performance by belly dance troupe “The Three Graces.” Both events will be in the 500 and 600 blocks of Trade Street.