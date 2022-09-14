‘Damaged Woman’s Blues’ by Irma Taylor to be presented at SECCA

The play “Damaged Woman’s Blues” by playwright Irma Taylor will be performed at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

Angela Williams Tripp is the director, Monica Clark-Washington is the music director and Stephanie Hurt is the stage manager. Taylor, a playwright from Winston Salem, is producing her play through her production company, Just Another Idea Production Co.

The “dramedy” is staged in a nightclub in the 90’s where an alcoholic character hasn’t transferred his mind out of the 70’s. A club singer has created her body of work from listening to the woes of her “friend,” as well as a wife who is astutely aware of her husband’s infidelities but chooses to stay.

Performances will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 and 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25.

Tickets are $30 in advance at tinyurl.com/2hucbnnz or tinyurl.com/5252fde7 or $35 at the door.