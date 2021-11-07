Dark comedy musical touches on issues from the ‘80s still relevant today

Saver, who was music director for the School of Drama’s 2018 musical “Next to Normal,” said, “This show has been a trip. The score is huge. The great news is that the students at UNCSA are up to the challenge, and have embraced the process at every step. I think our audiences are in for a fun, wild ride.”

Saver’s Broadway credits include “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” “Into the Woods,” “Sister Act” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” He composed music for the documentary film “In My Hands,” directed by Ann Reinking, and has written and arranged special material for Chita Rivera, Christine Baranski, Rosie O’Donnell, Dorothy Louden, Joel Gray, Bebe Newirth and many others.

Though it is set in the ’80s, elements of the story are relevant today, Brown said. “A lot of the characters in this show are really cruel, and a lot of people now are really cruel. If you look past the shoulder pads and big hair, you’ll see people who might not be all that different from people you know.”

In addition to Brown, the cast of “Heathers” includes fourth-year actors Jacob Moskovitz (as J.D.), Reagan Carraway (Heather Chandler), Devlin Stark (Heather McNamara), and Matias de la Flor (Kurt Kelley).