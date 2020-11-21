Davie County Mona Jo Griffin musician plays the banjo to make people smile

Q: Who has influenced your art?

Answer: Many people — my parents, my husband, so many friends and family members. Also, Bettie Head, my friend and neighbor, who played excellent guitar and asked me to join her all-girl band Cabin Fever in the 1980s. She gave me a lot of encouragement, and we played many venues. I slacked off playing when my kids were little, but, in 1998, Tom and Toni Horton asked me to join their band Tommy Drifter and The Lost Travelers and that got me started up again.

In 2004, The Lewisville Arts Council did a tribute to “Hee Haw” in Shallowford Square in Lewisville, and we played there. Roni Stoneman (aka Ida Lee on “Hee Haw”) was a guest. After our band played, I asked her if I could pick one with her. She said, “Yes,” and I was so excited. Well, she actually said, “Where’s the gal that wants to pick one?” I raised my hand, and she said, “Get up here, you old hussy. Don’t just sit there looking stupid.” I did and we have been best friends since that day. She still encourages me.