Delta Arts Center to celebrate Freedom Day with Underground Railroad quilt codes and more

ANNUAL CELEBRATION: Delta Arts Center will recognize and celebrate Freedom Day, the anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at 2611 New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem. Attendees can learn about the Underground Railroad quilt codes and have hands-on experience with quilts from the 18th century, census records of slaves, slave insurance policies and other artifacts. Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble will perform African dance on the wide screen. Reservations are available for individuals and groups of 10. Registration is required and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Mandela was released from prison on Feb. 11, 1990, and Delta Arts has made it a tradition to celebrate the day each year. The 2021 celebration complements Delta Arts Center current exhibition “Raw Edges III: Textile Art by Area African-American Quilters” with historian and master quilter, Teresa Kemp. To register, visit deltaartscenter.org.