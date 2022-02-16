Disney's 'The Lion King' roars into Tanger Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Nearly a quarter-century has passed since Disney’s “The Lion King” premiered on Broadway, capturing audiences with the tale of Simba against a backdrop of intricate animal costumes and masks, giant puppets and music by Elton John.
Its appeal endures.
Since its debut in 1997, it has reached the top of Pride Rock as the highest-grossing Broadway show of all time and recipient of six Tony Awards. More than 100 million people have seen it worldwide.
That demand applies locally. From Feb. 23-March 6, “The Lion King” will come to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts as part of the inaugural Broadway season at the new downtown venue.
Limited tickets are available.
What makes the show, and the animated feature film that preceded it, still popular after all these years?
Actor Gerald Ramsey, who plays Simba’s father, Mufasa the king, offers an explanation.
“We all have families,” Ramsey said, “and at the end of the day, this show is about a family.”
Its music, costumes, masks, puppetry and scenery capture the senses.
“Even though a lot of the songs are in various South African languages, like Zulu, I think there is something very spiritual about it, and soulful,” Ramsey said. “There’s a human connection between us all, and I think the music is, for me and my family, what draws them to come back.”
Several of its songs became famous, such as “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.”
Background music from the animated feature has taken a more prominent role in the stage musical, becoming full songs with lyrics. Ramsey favors “The Lioness Hunt.”
With the music, choreography, costuming and lighting, Ramsey said, “It’s a very powerful part of the show.”
Ramsey spoke last week from Hawaii, where he and his sisters had gathered with their mother to celebrate her 60th birthday. The gathering had been delayed since 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he will return to the tour in Detroit, then perform in Greensboro when “The Lion King” comes to the Tanger Center.
The musical tells the story of Simba, from lion cub to adult.
Scar, Mufasa’s brother, laments his lost chance to become king. He schemes to make it happen, and arranges a stampede in which Mufasa dies.
But much more happens before Simba gains his rightful place as king and roars from the top of Pride Rock.
Now 36, Ramsey has appeared in “The Lion King” for about six years in two North American tours, and always as Mufasa.
He is an American Samoan raised in Saudi Arabia. He moved to Hawaii for college because his sister was there.
He joined the Polynesian Cultural Center, where he did traditional Polynesian dances. A friend from the center told him she’d buy him lunch if he auditioned in an open casting call for “The Lion King.”
The intricate costumes some actors wear in “The Lion King” can be weighty.
Pumbaa the warthog’s costume weighs almost 50 pounds, Ramsey estimates. Scar’s is about 35 pounds. Ramsey estimates that his is 20 to 25 pounds.
“I think they are so heavy because they are so well-made,” Ramsey said.
“The quality of the costumes and the materials they use, they are not cutting any corners,” Ramsey said. “So even at a distance it’s a very beautiful costume, and the closer you get, you just notice more and more detail work that has gone into the design.”
“Learning how to work with your mask and your costume, it never ends,” he said. “People who have been in the show for over 10 years are still finding ways to improve their mastery of the costume and the mask.”
As the tour moves from city to city, company managers find gyms where cast members can work out to maintain their own weight. They learn how to balance the bounty of food in each city with healthier menu items.
Those costumes and masks add to the onstage extravaganza that is “The Lion King.”
Julie Taymor, its Tony Award-winning original director, coined the term “the double event,” Ramsey said.
“It’s the audience’s ability to see the human face as well as the animal mask,” Ramsey said.
When Mufasa has a serious talk with his son, he removes his lion mask.
“Then it becomes a moment between a father and a son,” Ramsey said.
Mufasa talks about their ancestors, and how “none of us are meant or able to stay forever together,” Ramsey said, “But they have a belief that the kings of the past become the stars and they always watch you.”
“He explains to his son that one day, it’s going to happen to him, that I’m not always going to be here for you,” Ramsey said.
“This connection of generations even after death is something we believe in Samoa as well,” Ramsey said. “Especially with this past couple of years, it’s become an even more emotional part of the show for me and a reminder for myself.”
