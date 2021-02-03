 Skip to main content
“Douglass/Dunbar” historical musical to return to the Willingham Theater virtually
Sarah Smith

Douglass & Dunbar by Sarah Smith.

 Sarah Smith, provided

HISTORY AND MUSIC: In observance of Black History month, the Yadkin Arts Council will bring back the historical musical “Douglass/Dunbar” to the Willingham Theater stage in February. It will be streaming online Feb. 15-March 1. The musical play, which stars renowned baritone/bass Jason McKinney, tells the stories of Fredrick Douglass, statesman and politician, and Paul Laurence Dunbar, poet and icon of the black community. “Douglass/Dunbar” is filled with a variety of music including blues, classical and spiritual. The musical is directed and written by Ron Stacker Thompson. Tickets are $15 at www.yadkinarts.org. A link to view the performance will be emailed to ticket holders by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets purchased after the premiere date will include the link.

Fran Daniel

