“Drought” film to be presented by RiverRun International Film Festival

AUTISM AWARENESS: RiverRun International Film Festival will screen the film “Drought” online March 26 for one night only as a lead-in to National Autism Awareness Day on April 2. "Drought” takes place in 1993 in the South, in the midst of the worst drought in history. It tells the story of Carl, who is on the autism spectrum and who is fascinated by weather and is predicting a storm to hit west of his small town. This N.C.-based film was originally selected to screen during RiverRun’s 2020 Film Festival. Tickets are available through March 26 for $12 at riverrunfilm.com. The film will be available for viewing 72 hours for ticket holders. This screening will also offer a sneak peek at Elevent, the virtual screening system that will be part of RiverRun’s 2021 festival experience.