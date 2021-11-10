Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Nov. 12. It's the Christmas event's 30th anniversary in Clemmons.

The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, will open Nov. 12 and run through Jan. 1.

The show’s operating hours will be 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly.

The Gift Village, which is anchored by the Gift Shop inside the Red Barn will be open, and S’moresville, operated by Lowes Foods, will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition.

Tanglewood Farms is taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides.

Ticket prices for the Festival of Lights:

- $20 cash, $23 credit card for family cars, vans and trucks

- $45 cash, $48 credit card for commercial vans, limos and mini-buses

- $115 cash, $118 credit card for motor coaches and buses.

Discount nights are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation suggested that people visit Monday through Thursday evenings early in the season because Friday through Sunday evenings and the days just before Christmas tend to be busy.

For more information, go to forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481

