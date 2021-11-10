Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Nov. 12. It's the Christmas event's 30th anniversary in Clemmons.

The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, will open Nov. 12 and run through Jan. 1.
The show’s operating hours will be 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly.
The Gift Village, which is anchored by the Gift Shop inside the Red Barn will be open, and S’moresville, operated by Lowes Foods, will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition.
Tanglewood Farms is taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides.
Ticket prices for the Festival of Lights:
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
- $20 cash, $23 credit card for family cars, vans and trucks
- $45 cash, $48 credit card for commercial vans, limos and mini-buses
- $115 cash, $118 credit card for motor coaches and buses.
Discount nights are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23.
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation suggested that people visit Monday through Thursday evenings early in the season because Friday through Sunday evenings and the days just before Christmas tend to be busy.
For more information, go to forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481
Photos: Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights through the years
A bucketful of discarded lightbulbs from the Tanglewood Festival of Lights display in 2001.
David Rolfe
Derek McClure replaces bulbs on a display at the steeplechase course in 2001.
David Rolfe
Madison Bohannon, left, and Gary Brooks work on one of the Christmas trees that line the entrance to the Tanglewood light display in 2001.
David Rolfe
These orange light bulbs may look okay, but they once were red. Crews were out replacing all the old bulbs with fresh ones that are the right color in 2001.
David Rolfe
Journal photo by David Sandler -- 2002 -- A light display is reflected in a pond at Tanglewood Park. The Festival of Lights will again be on display for the holiday season.
David Sandler
Crews at Tanglewood have almost completed making preparations for the annual "Festival of Lights" in 2005.
Jennifer Rotenizer
Ryan Kearns, of Tanglewood installs one of the new displays in the 2005 "Festival of Lights" called "Jumping Deer".
Jennifer Rotenizer
Bikers ride through the Tanglewood Festival of Lights decorations at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons in January 2007. The temperature was forecasted to reach a record-tying 71 degrees.
Bruce Chapman
A fire-breathing dragon is reflected in a pond at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
Matthew Rush, 5, of Greensboro, roasts marshmallows at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
Candles and Poinsettia light display at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
Taillights streak under arches of lights at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
Happy Holidays light display at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
A light displays is seen on the hill of the Manor House at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
A sailing ship is reflected in a pond at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
A hay wagon travels through an archway of lights at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
A car passes under the Seasons Greetings arch at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in Clemmons, Friday, November 30, 2007.
Walt Unks
A visitor to Tanglewood's Festival of Lights drives through the light displays. The festival's first night was Saturday, November 15, 2008, and it will continue through January 1, 2009.
LAUREN CARROLL
A lighted peacock displays its feathers made of lights at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights in November 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
Four-year-old Brody Jones of Winston-Salem roasts marshmallows in a fire outside the gift shop at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
Reindeer appear to leap over the path at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights, which opened for the season Friday, November 15, 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
Kelly Sowers of Winston-Salem, right, holds up her niece, Delaney Kaeser of New Jersey, as Delaney's mother, Kim Kaeser, left, helps her roast a marshmallow outside the giftshop at Tanglewood's Festival of Lights in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
Tanglewood's Festival of Lights sign is photographed combining a slow shutter speed with a zoom.
LAUREN CARROLL
The lighted arches at the entry to Tanglewood's Festival of Lights are shown in a long exposure taken from a moving car in 2008.
LAUREN CARROLL
Lights at Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
The entrance to Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
A lighted Santa Claus at Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
Lights at Tanglewood's 2009 Festival of Lights.
LAUREN CARROLL
A cyclist rides past a light display at the Tanglewood Festival of Bikes in November 2011. Tanglewood Park teamed up with The National MS Society to host the event, which drew hundreds of cyclists to the park.
LAUREN CARROLL
Ken Lumsden of Winston-Salem brought his own lights to add to the show at the Tanglewood Festival of Bikes in November 2011. In this photo he demonstrates his "hokey spokes," a bicycle safety light system.
LAUREN CARROLL
Cyclists make their way through Tanglewood Park during the The Tanglewood Festival of Bikes in November 2011.
LAUREN CARROLL
The hay ride goes through a light display as seen during the opening night of the "Festival of Lights" at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Saturday November 23, 2013.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
(From left) Sage Clonch (13) and his grandfather Morris Cleary, of McGrady, toast marshmallows at S'Moresville during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Cars pass through a simulated tunnel during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
A squirrel leaps over the road as cars pass underneath during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
A hayride goes past a light display during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
A light display is reflected in a pond during the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, N.C., Sunday Dec. 27, 2015.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
Runners in the Souper 5k Run sprint through the "tunnel" of the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
The Wise Men lead their camels through the darkness at the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
The vintage steam locomotive is once again lit up for Christmas at Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
A penguin swings from the North Pole into a pool at the Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
Angels float through the trees of Tanglewood Park for the 25th Festival of Lights in 2016.
David Rolfe/Journal
Tanglewood Park kicked off its 25th annual Festival of Lights with a 5k run called the Souper 5k, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Winston-Salem Journal/David Rolfe) 20161116w_jwt_lights
David Rolfe/Journal
Trees illuminated at the 2020 Festival of Lights display.
Andrew Dye, Journal
The 2020 Festival of Lights
Andrew Dye, Journal
A tunnel of lights at the 2020 Tanglewood holiday light festival.
Andrew Dye, Journal
A Festival of Lights display at Tanglewood Park on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Clemmons.
Andrew Dye, Journal
A Festival of Lights display at Tanglewood Park on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Clemmons.
Andrew Dye, Journal
A Festival of Lights display at Tanglewood Park on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Clemmons.
Andrew Dye, Journal
A 2020 Festival of Lights display at Tanglewood Park.
Andrew Dye, Journal
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!