First night of “Evil Dead – the Musical” to feature midnight showing with Halloween costume party

THRILLER ON STAGE: ARTC Theatre will present “Evil Dead — the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and midnight Oct. 30 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at 110 W. Seventh St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. The midnight showing is a Halloween costume contest. The costume party will start at 10:30 p.m. and end at 11:59 p.m. as the cast ramps up for the midnight showing. First prize for best costume is $100. “Evil Dead — the Musical” is a theatrical cult classic adapting the infamous horror movies “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead II” and “Army of Darkness” into one hilarious thriller on stage. Tickets are $25 in advance at artctheatre.com or $30 at the door.