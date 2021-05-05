Fletcher Opera Institute presents French opera double bill May 7 and 9

He said he made the suggestion that the Fletcher program go off campus because all its students are graduates who don’t live on campus.

“They all drive to campus, so what’s the difference if they drive to campus or they drive here?” he said of the downtown space.

He said the goal has been to make sure that students feel safe and are able to sing without a mask to enable them to further their development.

He added that pulling the Fletcher fellows off campus has given them the opportunity to have a small bubble.

“We’re not going into a place where there are 1,000 other students, potentially, and they are very committed to their bubble,” La Cosse said.

In rehearsals, singers and musicians are either masked and socially distanced or separated by screens.

“The singers also decided to test every day we sang without masks on stage,” Sheffield said. “We each had typical PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests as well as rapid antigen tests to be as safe as possible. With smaller cast size, this testing was easily accomplished.”

Plans are to rent the downtown location until the end of June.