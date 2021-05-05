Fletcher Opera Institute presents French opera double bill May 7 and 9

This weekend, The A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present operas it probably would not have explored had it not been for the pandemic.
It has chosen a French opera double bill to accommodate COVID-19-safe performance protocols by professional opera companies.
“Sophie Arnould” by Gabriel Pierné and” “L’heure espagnole” (“The Spanish Hour”) by Maurice Ravel will be livestreamed for free from the Stevens Center at 7:30 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. May 9. Tickets are available at www.uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945.
Steven LaCosse will direct the two one-act operas from the 20th century, with musical direction by James Allbritten and music preparation by Angela Vanstory Ward. The operas will be sung in French with captioning by UNCSA Faculty Emeritus Nancy Goldsmith.
This is the second program of one-act operas presented by Fletcher Opera this year to maximize performance opportunities during the pandemic.
LaCosse, artistic director of the A.J. Fletcher Opera Institute, said that singers have been called “superspreaders” in these COVID-19 times.
“It is especially challenging for opera singers to perform during the pandemic because their vocal projection can carry respiratory droplets farther than speaking,” LaCosse said.
He said one-act operas were chosen because they have small casts and allow for socially distant staging. There are three cast members for “Sophie Arnould” and five for “L’heure espagnole.”
“Simply put, the one-act operas created a space with fewer people onstage for a shorter period of time,” soprano and Fletcher fellow Virginia Sheffield, who performs the title role in “Sophie Arnould,” said in a press release.
‘Sophie Arnould’
Based on a short play by Gabriel Nigond, “Sophie Arnould” premiered in Paris in 1927. It focuses on the life of the French soprano who performed with Paris Opera in the last half of the 18th century. Celebrated for her singing, she was also known for her many tumultuous love affairs. The opera illustrates Sophie’s reunion with her long-term lover, the Comte de Lauraguais (Dorval), after the French Revolution. Now retired, Sophie reveals a long-held secret.
“Sophie Arnould is a feminist figure,” Sheffield said. “She was a woman who took control of her finances, her family and her life in a time when most women were barred from such independence. She is the epitome of the modern woman.”
The cast also includes Fletcher fellow Lawrence Hall, baritone, as Dorval; and Fletcher alumna Brennan Martinez, mezzo-soprano, as Babet, Sophie’s maid.
Musical director Allbritten reduced the “Sophie Arnould” score from a standard opera orchestra to a string quintet, piano and harpsichord.
‘L’heure espagnole’
“L’heure espagnole” (“The Spanish Hour”) is a 1911 comic opera by Maurice Ravel with liberetto by Franc-Nohain, based on Franc-Nohain’s 1904 play of the same name. Set in Spain in the 18th century, it is about a clockmaker, Torquemada, whose unfaithful wife, Concepción, hides her lovers in the clocks.
The cast includes Fletcher fellows Margaret Ann Zentner, soprano, as Concepción; Kameron Alston, tenor, as Torquemada; Logan Webber, tenor, as Gonzalve, a student poet; Scott Lee, baritone, as Ramiro, a muleteer; and André Peele, bass-baritone, as Don Iñego Gomez, a banker.
“Concepción is a colorful character indeed! She has loads of personality. She’s sassy, sultry, frustrated and demanding,” Zentner said. “She’s described in the score as ‘coquettish’ which is absolutely true! Playing ‘commedia dell’arte’ characters is a lot of fun because I feel that it gives me a lot of freedom to try things on stage and act totally ridiculous.”
British opera conductor Jonathan Lyness reduced the original score for violin, bassoon, harp, piano and percussion.
The French opera double bill is produced with full support from the School of Design and Production: Lydia Watt is scene designer; Yuko Taniguchi is lighting designer; Maureen Wynne designed costumes for “Sophie Arnauld” and Em Cesney designed costumes for “L’heure espagnole”; Hallie Moore is wig and makeup designer; Katie Pulling is properties director; Maria Bella DiVittorio is production stage manager; and Sarah Penland is production manager.
Off campus
La Cosse said the Fletcher Opera Institute students and faculty are grateful to have the ability to perform during a pandemic.
This year, Fletcher Opera Institute was able to secure a dedicated classroom and rehearsal space at 411 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
La Cosse said they found the location with the help of a Realtor after looking at about seven spaces, mainly storefronts and the former Gold’s Gym on Jonestown Road.
Amenities include a large area for staging, glassed-in studios for lessons and coaching sessions, a kitchen, restrooms and a common area that is large enough to accommodate several people while maintaining social distancing.
The downtown space pulls the eight Fletcher fellows — seven singers and a pianist — out of the normal rotation for voice students on the UNCSA campus.
“On campus, if a teacher is teaching in their studio, it’s not a very big space, so they can only do a half hour at a time,” La Cosse said. “Then they have to put on the air scrubber. Then they go to another room to have the other half of the lesson.”
The Fletcher students and faculty put a lot of sweat equity into their downtown space.
“Before we came in, we cleaned the whole place,” La Cosse said.
He said he made the suggestion that the Fletcher program go off campus because all its students are graduates who don’t live on campus.
“They all drive to campus, so what’s the difference if they drive to campus or they drive here?” he said of the downtown space.
He said the goal has been to make sure that students feel safe and are able to sing without a mask to enable them to further their development.
He added that pulling the Fletcher fellows off campus has given them the opportunity to have a small bubble.
“We’re not going into a place where there are 1,000 other students, potentially, and they are very committed to their bubble,” La Cosse said.
In rehearsals, singers and musicians are either masked and socially distanced or separated by screens.
“The singers also decided to test every day we sang without masks on stage,” Sheffield said. “We each had typical PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests as well as rapid antigen tests to be as safe as possible. With smaller cast size, this testing was easily accomplished.”
Plans are to rent the downtown location until the end of June.
“The space has worked really well,” LaCosse said.
Caroline Barclift Hayes, a Fletcher fellow and pianist, said the space is “amazingly clever.”
“It’s been quite a privilege to be able to still work given what’s going on in the world,” Hayes said. “The glass walls, the glass doors and the purifiers and all the steps that everyone takes to make sure that we can still create art has been really exceptional.”
