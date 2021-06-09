Food truck event planned in celebration of mural at Robinhood Plaza in Winston-Salem

Lashley has painted several walls in Winston-Salem, primarily downtown, but the mural wall at Robinhood Plaza is the largest she has ever painted.

“I had to rent a scissor lift to reach the top,” she said.

She started with a plain, white wall and turned it into a bright, colorful creation that radiates sunshine and joy through the images in the mural.

“I painted it dark green to start with then drew the design out with chalk,” she said. “Because the building is made of cinder blocks, it kind of had a built-in grid, so I was able to measure the left side of the wall and divide it by 5 to get where the five women went. Then I had a big tree on the far right side.”

Once she chalked in the design, Lashley was able to bring in helpers every day to basically “paint-by-number.” Friends and her husband, Spencer Pickle, helped paint.

“It took over 200 hours to do the whole thing, and we had a two-week window,” Lashley said. “That’s how long I had rented the lift, so I had to have help.”

She used a lot of green and orange colors in the mural to tie in with the colors used during the renovations of the shopping center’s façade and added some metallic accents, including copper, gold and silver.