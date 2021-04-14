 Skip to main content
“Foolishness” is this month’s theme for The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem’s virtual storytelling event
Matt Kendrick

Matt Kendrick, upright bassist and composer.

 Owens Daniels, provided

FREE STUFF: “The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem” will host a virtual storytelling event at 7 p.m. April 22 with the theme “Foolishness.” The story slam format invites guests to tell stories about foolish mistakes they’ve made, silly memories, particularly embarrassing tales or wherever their best interpretation of the prompt takes them. The featured storyteller this month is upright bassist and composer Matthew Kendrick, a native of Winston-Salem and graduate of the UNC School of the Arts. Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet, a poet, host and author, will be the emcee. Registration is required for storytellers and observers. The event is free, but donations are welcome. For more information and to register, visit tinyurl.com/putpc82f.

Fran Daniel

