Forsyth County artists and creatives share what 2020 taught them

Sunsuk Lee

Sunsuk Lee makes functional and sculptural pottery and often incorporates basketry, painting or found objects.

Though she is not certain of the reason, she said she experienced grief in 2020 without losing anyone close. Because of the pandemic, most of the art/craft shows she usually participated in were canceled.

“It has been an interesting year with a bit of motivation issues at least in the first half of the year,” Lee said. “These (things) are what I learned while trying to overcome some issues.

“1. Quantity becomes quality. Instead of just thinking about making something, I decided to handle clay everyday even if it was just preparing clay to make something. Once I started, I couldn't just stop at preparation, but actually made things and kept at it. At some point, I realized I am becoming more comfortable with processes, with which I had difficulties before. Also, I feel better about pieces I make and do less rework of the ones I had made. It is such a cliche, but practice makes perfect. Although, there is no such thing as perfect, and if there is, it would be boring.