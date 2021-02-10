Free drumming workshops to be offered on Andy Griffith Playhouse stage in Mount Airy

FREE STUFF: Living Rhythms workshops by Tam Tam Mandingue Winston-Salem instructors will be held on the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse at 218 Rockford St. in Mount Airy on Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 and May 8. The free drumming workshops will be at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day, and drums will be provided. Registration is required, and class sizes are limited. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. The workshops are hosted by Surry County African American Historical and Genealogical Society in partnership with Surry Arts Council. The workshops are sponsored by a grant from N.C. Arts Council, a division of N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.