Free hands-on history demonstrations at Historic Bethabara Park include flax processing, woodworking and cooking

“They came for a week, and each day they spent the morning with a different trades person,” Overbey said. “That was really successful. When we were advertising for that, we got a lot of positive feedback from the community. It seemed like something that maybe we could start offering on a more regular basis as far as having people come out and being able to see the different trades persons.”

Now and the future

The latest demonstrations started this August.

“We have a person who knows how to process the flax plants into linen, which is the material that the Moravians were wearing in the 18th century before cotton became easier to process,” Overbey said.

Bethabara Park has flax growing in its gardens. The park’s long-term goal is to grow the flax, process it to make linen, weave thread then make a garment out of it.

“That’s one thing we’re really looking forward to is starting to incorporate more Bethabara-made goods in our gift shop,” Brown said.

Items would include bowls and spoons from the woodworker — some of which are already available — artwork, pottery reproductions of 18th century Moravian pottery, modern Bethabara pieces and ironworks from the blacksmith.