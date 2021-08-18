Free hands-on history demonstrations at Historic Bethabara Park include flax processing, woodworking and cooking

If you’re ready to learn how to process flax to create clothing, cook over fire and make something out of wood the 18th-century way, then Historic Bethabara Park has several free activities for you.
Bethabara Park is offering hands-on history demonstrations now through October, and perhaps in November, depending on the weather. The available activities depend on the day of the week.
Other demonstrations include dyeing fabric, creating a piece of pottery and forging metal.
These interactive, outdoor activities are aimed at being fun and educational.
Diana Overbey, assistant historic parks supervisor, said that more people tend to visit the park on nice weather days.
“This is like a perfect thing for them to do,” Overbey said of the demonstrations. “They’re walking the park but then they also see a demonstration ... Whether they’re out here walking their dog or going to look at the gardens or something, they could still learn a little bit about Bethabara’s history.
Historic Bethabara Park, which is on Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina. It is a National Historic Landmark that consists of 183 acres of preserved wildlife, historic buildings and grounds, walking and birding trails and protected wetlands.
“With our programming, you get to really feel and participate in history,” Frank Brown, the historic parks supervisor, said.
Historic Bethabara Park also has gardens, including a medicinal garden — the reconstruction of a 1764 garden plan — that contains such 18th century herbs as rose, poppies, mints and yarrow, and a community garden where people have plots.
“It’s kind of a living place, so when you visit you can see people actually out tilling the soil and planting their vegetables,” Brown said.
The park’s Woodland trail is open, but the Mill Creek trail is temporarily closed due to construction.
The return
Bethabara Park closed in mid-March 2020 amid the COVID-19 shutdown, except for the grounds.
“We went home, and we thought we would be back at the site and open again in just a few weeks, but we were apparently overly optimistic,” Overbey said.
Brown described Bethabara Park’s 2020 year as bleak, adding that the most challenging part was being without people.
“I really missed the interaction with our patrons,” Brown said.
But Brown observed a trend with visitors during the shutdown. He found that people took advantage of that sheltered-in time and visited the park to walk outdoors with their dogs and children whenever there was good weather.
“I would look out the window, and we really had a large amount of people,” Brown said. “We must have had more than normal.”
Overbey also missed the interaction with visitors.
“What we ended up doing for a lot of the time that we were closed was virtual field trips, which you can still see on our YouTube page and also on our website, which is historicbethabara.org.”
Typically, 50 to 100 students from schools would be at the park during the day.
“It was just so quiet, and it felt so strange not to have them out here learning,” Overbey said.
The park’s Visitors Center reopened in August 2020 with reduced hours and guided tours by appointment only.
“We followed CDC guidelines, limiting the number of people in the Visitors Center and the number of people we took on the tours,” Overbey said. “But the one thing that we noticed was that for the outside part we could have more people.”
That’s when they thought about doing weekly outdoors hands-on activities that they had offered in the past.
“Before they were not weekly ... Before COVID, we had pottery on Tuesdays and Blacksmithing on Wednesdays,” Overbey said.
In July 2021, Bethabara Park offered the Young Apprentices Program for children ages 12 to 15.
“They came for a week, and each day they spent the morning with a different trades person,” Overbey said. “That was really successful. When we were advertising for that, we got a lot of positive feedback from the community. It seemed like something that maybe we could start offering on a more regular basis as far as having people come out and being able to see the different trades persons.”
Now and the future
The latest demonstrations started this August.
“We have a person who knows how to process the flax plants into linen, which is the material that the Moravians were wearing in the 18th century before cotton became easier to process,” Overbey said.
Bethabara Park has flax growing in its gardens. The park’s long-term goal is to grow the flax, process it to make linen, weave thread then make a garment out of it.
“That’s one thing we’re really looking forward to is starting to incorporate more Bethabara-made goods in our gift shop,” Brown said.
Items would include bowls and spoons from the woodworker — some of which are already available — artwork, pottery reproductions of 18th century Moravian pottery, modern Bethabara pieces and ironworks from the blacksmith.
Brown said that its potters currently make pottery at the park then go off site to use a kiln, but soon the park will have its own kiln and wants to offer pottery classes.
“We will be able to do the whole thing on site,” he said.
Other future plans for Bethabara Park include a trail for birdwatching when the Mill Creek trail reopens and other activities through the national Kids in Parks program and the North Carolina-based ecoExplore program.
For now, Bethabara Park is gearing up for various events that will start in September and run into early 2022. They include the annual Apple Fest on Sept. 25; Boo! At Bethabara on Oct. 30; Christmas at Bethabara on Dec. 4; and the Wachovia, 1781 event Feb. 11-13.
The Wachovia, 1781 event, spearheaded by Jacob Crews, a local teacher, is an event that will recreate Cornwallis’ army’s movement through North Carolina and South Carolina, specifically through the Moravian community of Wachovia.
Bethabara Park is also making plans for school tours.
Overbey said she has not heard from any Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools but has had some private schools contact her, saying they want to bring children but want to be safe and wanted to know what the park could do.
“We have really been having to do a lot of modifications and thinking outside the box to come up with programs that are still educational and informative for the kids but will also keep everybody safe,” Overbey said. “We’re trying to have things outside, trying to have really small groups.”