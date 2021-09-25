Free outdoor festival to offer live music and more Oct. 2 in downtown Winston-Salem

Musical performances, interactive exhibits and panel discussions will be featured Oct. 2 in the IdeasCityWS Marketplace of Ideas festival in downtown Winston-Salem as Wake Forest University, New Museum and dozens of local community partners celebrate the culmination of a year of creative collaborations.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bailey Park at 445 Patterson Ave. in the Innovation Quarter.

“We’ve worked with local organizations to make this happen,” said Donovan Livingston, assistant dean of the Office of University Collaborations at Wake Forest University. “We wanted to really tap into the creative entrepreneurial ecosystem that already exists in Winston to highlight the beauty of what’s already here, to highlight folks who are already doing work in the art, design, tech space that solve community needs, to really amplify the work they do and to inspire new collaborations among our artists in the city.”

Karen Wong, a Winston-Salem native and former deputy director of New Museum who was instrumental in planning the festival, said in a news release that it has been gratifying for New Museum to be in partnership with Wake Forest.