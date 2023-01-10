 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Lopez Hot Pick 2

COMEDY TOUR: Grammy-nominated comedian George Lopez brings his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro, on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Lopez may be best-known for The George Lopez Show, which ran for six seasons on ABC. He now is host of a weekly podcast, also named OMG Hi! Tickets start at $45.50.

George Lopez

Lopez

 Evan Agostini, Invision via AP
