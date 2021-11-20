Gerald Freedman honored

Dean Emeritus Gerald Freedman of the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts was posthumously inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame at a ceremony Nov. 15 in New York.

Freedman served as dean of the School of Drama for 21 years until his retirement in 2012. He died in March 2020 at the age of 92.

The 50th anniversary ceremony of the Hall of Fame was hosted by Joel Grey, whom Freedman directed in the 1978 Broadway musical “The Grand Tour.” Also inducted Monday were designer Bob Crowley, actors Victor Garber and Leslie Uggams, actor/playwright Anna Deveare Smith and composer Alan Menken, who was the UNCSA commencement speaker in 2011.

Playwright and screenwriter Alfred Uhry announced Freedman’s induction during the ceremony at Broadway’s famed Gershwin Theatre, where Freedman’s name has been inscribed in the rotunda.

Uhry, also a member of the Hall of Fame, was UNCSA commencement speaker in 1998. Announcing Freedman’s induction, he said, “Gerald did more than move actors around and make pretty stage pictures. He help performers learn to dig into their characters and find motivation for what they were doing and saying. He used his passion, intelligence and extensive knowledge of all areas of stagecraft to inform his work.